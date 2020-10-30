DriveWealth pitch deck — ADP pilots new twist on paychecks — State Street's return to office

Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Happy Friday!

The Big 4 tech companies (Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook) all reported earnings Thursday afternoon. The quartet beat Wall Street estimates.

Lots of good stories from us, so let’s get right into it.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

We’re a big fan of pitch decks here at Business Insider. In fact, we’ve built an entire searchable database of them.

Here’s a new one from Rebecca Ungarino that caught my eye for fintech DriveWealth’s Series C raise.

The size ($US56.7 million) and lead investor (Point72 Ventures) in the round are both noteworthy. However, it’s what DriveWealth actually does that makes this deck so interesting.

The fintech helps companies offer financial services, be it stock trading or do-it-yourself investing. In many ways, it’s a key figure in the rise of personal finance apps we’ve seen over the past few years.

Check out the entire deck here.

Great scoop from Daniel Geiger and Meghan Morris on the latest at Knotel. The flex-space provider is making cuts, and Daniel and Meghan have an inside look at how Amol Sarva, the company’s CEO, is pitching it to employees. Read the full story here.

Courtesy of Comparably

Earned wage access is one of the hottest trends in payments right now. Shannen Balogh with a nice scoop on one of the world’s largest payroll providers throwing its hat in the ring. Read more about ADP’s EWA pilot.

Speaking of scoops, nice people move story from Alex Nicoll. Jack Chandler, the former BlackRock real estate head, has joined a startup. Read more about Chandler joining CrowdStreet and what motivated him to make the move. Check out the full story here.

State Street

Returning to the office is a tricky endeavour, made more difficult by a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Reed Alexander spoke with State Street’s COO about the firm’s approach to slowly getting some people back in the office. Get all the details here.

Odd lots:



In HBO’s ‘Industry,’ Gen Z Bankers in Existential Crisis (WSJ)

J.C. Penney enters asset purchase agreement with Brookfield, Simon (Reuters)

An Avalanche of Fraud Buried a Small-Business Relief Program (Bloomberg)

Oil giant Exxon plans to cut up to 1,900 US workers after a strategic review (BI)

And Now, a Sinkhole Full of Rats (The Cut)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.