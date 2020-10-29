JPMorgan's wealth revamp — BofA equities move — WeWork wants to get paid

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Wednesday was an absolute blood bath for the markets. A rise in reported coronavirus cases has led Europe to announce some lockdowns, according to Bloomberg, while CEOs for some of the largest tech companies appeared before US Congress.

Here’s a great breakdown of all the plans Kristin Lemkau has for JPMorgan’s wealth management business.

Rebecca Ungarino got the chance to speak with Lemkau, the chief executive of JPMorgan’s US wealth management business.

Lemkau, who previously served as the bank’s chief marketing officer, explained plans she has for the business, which the bank has been trying to beef up for nearly a year.

Great scoop from Alex Morrell on some people moves over at Bank of America. Check out who has been tapped to be the bank’s new head of global equities distribution. Read the story here.

WeWork is back in the news. The flexible-workspace company is pressuring non-paying customers to cough up the cash, in same cases threatening to send outstanding balances to debt collection and/or arbitration.Get the full rundown here.

Speaking of people moves, NYSE’s chief regulatory officer is on the move, leaving for Andreessen Horowitz. Kevin T. Dugan has got the report on his departure.Read more here.

Odd lots:



Mega law firm Dentons has poached another FTI crisis communications pro as it looks to create a one-stop shop for clients (BI)

Investors imagine private equity group Apollo after Leon Black (FT)

Cheese Makers Reel as Pandemic Sows Market Chaos (WSJ)

