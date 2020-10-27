Wall Street loves data centres — MoneyGram's tech transformation — How much PE pays

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hiya.

Monday was a rocky one for the markets. A rise in coronavirus cases, a bleak outlook for another round of stimulus checks, and being just a week out from the election created the perfect storm for a volatile market.

Everyone knows financial firms have grown obsessed with the power of data in recent years.

But what about the places that actually store it.

Big-time investors like Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Blackstone are rolling out plans to buy up data centres.

Daniel Geiger’s got the entire rundown on why nondescript looking buildings are becoming the hottest investment on The Street.

Bradley Saacks with a nice look at what you should expect to get paid working in PE. From associate to managing partner, or boutique to giant, we’ve got the rundown of comp. Take a look at the data here.

At first glance, MoneyGram might not appear to be a tech-savvy company. But thanks to significant investments made for a digital transformation, the company was in great shape to adjust services during the pandemic. MoneyGram’s COO explained the entire process.

