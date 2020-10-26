Inside working for Coinbase's Brian Armstrong — JPMorgan eyes adding more FAs — Private-equity salaries

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earnings roll on this week with the big focus being tech. Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook all report.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong caught people’s attention last month with a memo declaring the cryptocurrency startup an “apolitical” workplace in an effort to keep employees focused on the company.

The concept put the $US8 billion startup in the spotlight, as people debated whether companies had a right to ask employees to avoid social and political topics at work.

Melia Russell and I spoke to nearly a dozen people who either worked with Armstrong at Coinbase or in some other capacity to get a sense of how he operates.

Read more about the controversial leader.

Click here to read the entire story.

Rebecca Ungarino had the chance to speak with JPMorgan’s US wealth management CEO, Kristen Lemkau. Here’s some of Lemkau’s perspective on hiring plans. Get the full scoop here.

Chase

JPMorgan Chase made a big pledge in early October to put up $US30 billion over the next five years to help underserved communities. Reed Alexander spoke to Mark O’Donovan, the CEO of Chase Home Lending, about rolling out some of those plans. Read more here.

Bradley Saacks has the inside scoop on private-equity compensation. Take a look at what you can expect to get paid, from associates to managing partners.Check out the data here.

MoneyGram successfully navigated the pandemic thanks to digital products it spent the past four years building out.Kamila Chytil, COO of MoneyGram, spoke at Business Insider’s Global Trends Festival about what they did to make sure they were prepared.Read more from Shannen Balogh here.

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb’s CEO, spoke at Business Insider’s Global Trends Festival on how outside events lead to big change. Read more about Olesky’s thoughts on the catalysts for innovation here.

Opendoor

Opendoor just nabbed a former Citadel and BlackRock executive. Alex Nicoll has the details on the new hire.Read more here.

Odd lots:

Exclusive: Wells Fargo explores sale of asset management business – sources (Reuters)

NY restaurant couple mistakenly served $US2000 Mouton 1989 after ordering $US18 Pinot (Decanter)

The 199 days that doomed Quibi: How $US1.75 billion couldn’t save the most hyped app of the year from a pandemic and apathetic users (BI)

A JPMorgan exec whose job is to champion women says an anti-bias training revealed crucial blind spots in her approach to leadership (BI)

Goldman Sachs just stripped $US167 million of pay from executives caught up in a massive Malaysian bribery scheme through something called a “clawback.” Here’s what it is â€” and why it’s not even a legal requirement. (BI)

