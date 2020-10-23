Goldman execs take pay cut over 1MDB

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

The second shoe has finally dropped for Goldman regarding its involvement in Malaysia’s 1MDB fund. On Thursday, the bank reached an agreement with US authorities to pay out nearly $US3 billion. This comes a few months after Goldman agreed to a $US3.9 billion settlement with Malaysia.

One interesting tidbit from the news. Goldman Sachs’ CEO, COO, and CFO, along with Goldman Sachs International’s CEO, will have their overall compensation reduced by $US31 million for 2020. That’s in addition to $US76 million the bank is clawing back from former employees implicated in the incident.

According to the Justice Department, Goldman earned $US600 million in fees from its work with 1MDB.

Professional services, like many other industries, has faced some downturns in its business this year.

However, one bright spot for EY and Deloitte has been their work with state governments. Samantha Stokes has a nice breakdown of the work by the two tax and audit firms to help states in their response to the pandemic.

In short, the two firms earned at least 10 contracts with four states, amounting to $US63.2 million in fees.

Oh, and all of it was won without a bidding process.

