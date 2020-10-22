Litigation funding goes mainstream

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Apollo Global Management and Leon Black, its billionaire CEO, will have an outside law firm investigate the financiers ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, reports have circulated about the ties between Black and Epstein. Meanwhile, Black has maintained his relationship with Epstein was limited.

However, a recent report by The New York Times seems to have pushed Apollo to conduct a thorough examination.

A firm that backs big-money lawsuits says its US listing is a big stamp of approval.

Yoonji Han has an interesting look at Burford Capital, a litigation finance firm that started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Litigation funders invest in lawsuits, getting a cut of the payout if the suit is successful. Burford’s listing on NYSE opens the door for more of these firms to raise capital via public channels. The result could be them becoming more mainstream.

Click here to read the entire story.

After picking up a good chunk of experienced financial advisors during 2020, Morgan Stanley is slowing its trainee recruitment. Rebecca Ungarino has the details on the plans at one of the world’s largest wealth managers. Read the whole scoop here.

How does one quantify innovation? Helen Shan, FactSet’s CFO, has some ideas. Check out how the data giant evaluates investments in cutting-edge projects.

