How to get hired at Blackstone

A regulator’s bid to raise a reporting threshold for money managers appears to have gotten no support from the public.

Institutional investors submit a 13F filing every quarter that discloses their equity holdings. The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed to raise the reporting threshold from $US100 million to $US3.5 billion.

However, according to Reuters, analysis by Goldman Sachs of the majority of the 2,262 letters filed during a comment period were not supportive. In fact, Goldman says 99% of letters submitted opposed the proposal.

Trying to get a job at Blackstone?

You’re not alone. Plenty of people want to work at the world’s largest alternative investment manager. It’s 2020 first-year analyst class had 19,000 applicants, with a 0.5% acceptance rate.

Lucky for you, Casey Sullivan and Reed Alexander went inside the PE giant to understand what Blackstone looks for in candidates. That included speaking to Blackstone president Jon Grey and Paige Ross, the firm’s global head of human resources.

Click here to read the entire story.

Bradley Saacks and Sawyer Click mapped out the funds that have sprung up from former employees of Millennium Management, the massive hedge-fund manager founded by the billionaire Israel Englander more than 30 years ago. Click here to check out the interactive map.

Goldman Sachs officially released an internal data platform to the general public via Github.Bradley Saacks spoke to Neema Raphael, Goldman’s co-chief data officer, to understand the bank’s motivation.Read more here.

Lots of payments companies have done well in the wake of the coronavirus, as digital payments have skyrocketed. Now it’s time to pay it forward. Michael Miebach, Mastercard’s president and CEO-elect, spoke at Business Insider’s Global Trends Festival about what the payments industry can do to help SMBs and consumers impacted.

Odd lots:



Cycles of disruption: AlixPartners’ CEO lays out what has separated winners from losers in 2020 (BI)

US banks warn bonuses will not keep pace with profits (FT)

Executive compensation revealed: How much the C-suites of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and 63 other firms in the financial services industry earn (BI)

Pressure on New York City Commercial Real Estate Worries Investors (WSJ)

How Robert Smith played hardball with IRS over unpaid taxes (FT)

