Inside Ray McGuire's mayoral run — Innovation at QVC and HSN — Wall Street's plan for offices

While all the big US banks have already posted their third-quarter earnings, there are plenty of interesting companies still to report. This week includes IBM, AT&T, and Tesla.
McGuire’s mayoral bid
Wall Street has always had ties to the NYC Mayor’s office.
Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive, is looking to be the latest in a long line of financiers that have made the jump to NYC politics.
Dakin Campbell spoke to those who know McGuire, who stepped down as vice chairman at Citigroup earlier this month to officially launch his campaign, to understand what led him to make the jump, and what his biggest challenges will be.
Click here to read the entire story.
Home-shopping giants QVC and HSN reinvented themselves to build a booming live-streaming business, and are betting on payments tech to take it to the next level
Shannen Balogh spoke to the CEO of Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC and the Home Shopping Network, about how the traditional broadcast shopping shows are thinking about digital channels. Read more about their plans here.
Here’s what 7 CEOs of major financial firms are saying about the return to office and the future of their real estate footprints
Everyone wants to know what the future of office space is. Alex Nicoll pulled comments from executives at some of the biggest financial firms during their third-quarter earnings calls to get a sense of what they are thinking. Check them all out here.
32 books on everything from the roots of value investing to the science of sleep that Wall Street rising stars say you should read to get ahead
Looking for a good book recommendation? Our rising stars have you covered. Check out their picks for what should be on your reading list. Read the whole list here.
