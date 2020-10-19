Inside Ray McGuire's mayoral run — Innovation at QVC and HSN — Wall Street's plan for offices

Scott Olson/Getty

While all the big US banks have already posted their third-quarter earnings, there are plenty of interesting companies still to report. This week includes IBM, AT&T, and Tesla.

Wall Street has always had ties to the NYC Mayor’s office.

Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive, is looking to be the latest in a long line of financiers that have made the jump to NYC politics.

Dakin Campbell spoke to those who know McGuire, who stepped down as vice chairman at Citigroup earlier this month to officially launch his campaign, to understand what led him to make the jump, and what his biggest challenges will be.

Shannen Balogh spoke to the CEO of Qurate Retail Group, the parent company of QVC and the Home Shopping Network, about how the traditional broadcast shopping shows are thinking about digital channels. Read more about their plans here.

Everyone wants to know what the future of office space is. Alex Nicoll pulled comments from executives at some of the biggest financial firms during their third-quarter earnings calls to get a sense of what they are thinking. Check them all out here.

Looking for a good book recommendation? Our rising stars have you covered. Check out their picks for what should be on your reading list. Read the whole list here.

Odd lots:



How private equity titan Robert F. Smith became involved in a scheme that hid $US43 million of taxes from the IRS over nearly a decade (BI)

Read the full letter private equity titan Robert F. Smith sent to investors about his $US139 million tax evasion settlement (BI)

String of Firms That Imploded Have Something in Common: Ernst & Young Audited Them (WSJ)

Goldman Warns of More Job Losses With Jumbo Mergers on the Rise (Bloomberg)

Tab, Coca-Cola’s Diet-Soda Pioneer and a ’70s Icon, Is Going Away (WSJ)

