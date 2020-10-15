Goldman's wealth hiring blitz — Fannie Mae shakeup — WarnerMedia's HQ could shrink

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Project Sunshine

The last of the big US banks â€” Morgan Stanley â€” reports earnings today. We recently wrote about the big year its credit desk is having.

Here’s the latest instalment in Goldman Sach’s push to become your friendly neighbourhood bank.

Rebecca Ungarino and Dakin Campbell sat down with Joe Duran, the CEO of Goldman Sachs Personal Financial Management, about future plans for the business.

In short, the wealth management division is looking to do a ton of hiring, in addition to expanding its footprint with new offices.

Click here to read the entire story.

Nice scoop from Rebecca Ungarino, Alex Morrell, and Sean Czarnecki about a shuffle in leadership at Fannie Mae. Read about two senior executives that have recently departed the US government-controlled mortgage giant. Click here to read more.

Commercial real estate in New York takes another hit. Here’s a nice scoop from Daniel Geiger about AT&T reviewing WarnerMedia’s huge office space in Hudson Yards.Click here for the full story.

Casey Sullivan and Bradley Saacks dig into a report about the hiring spree that could kick off in the next 12 months in private equity.Read more about what to expect here.

Here’s a fun one on what so-called per-diem lawyers are doing as their work has dried up.Jack Newsham profiles some people that have transitioned into unique new roles.Read more here.

Odd lots:



A Latin American short-term rental startup just raised $US48 million in a Series A led by a16z. Here’s the deck it uses to pitch institutional landlords it looks to partner with. (BI)

The world’s largest digital currency asset manager took in $US1 billion in new investment in the third quarter. Here’s why investors are feeling so bullish about bitcoin and ethereum. (BI)

A portfolio manager at $US20 billion Lone Pine says value investing is alive and well with a new class of company leading the way â€” and explains why hyper-growth firms like Facebook now fit the bill (BI)

8 consulting firms where MBA students can earn more than $US30,000 during their internships (BI)

Robinhood Considers Making Customer Trading Data Public Again (Bloomberg)

