Citi's heated earnings call — JPMorgan, BlackRock execs chime in on M&A — Morgan Stanley's credit trading booms

The earnings train continues on with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo checking in today.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Typically, bank earnings calls aren’t the most exciting events.

It’s a chance for analysts to ask why a certain number wasn’t higher or lower, or what *insert some obscure regulation* will mean for the future of the bank’s balance sheet.

That was not the case, however, during Citi’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat and chief financial officer Mark Mason had to field a barrage of pointed questions from analysts. That included asking about the status of Corbat’s succession plan, steps the bank took prior to the $US400 million fine it faced from regulators, and Citi’s strategy for cleaning up its risk, compliance, and infrastructure issues.

Reed Alexander has the full rundown from what was a memorable earnings call.

Speaking of earnings, Rebecca Ungarino has a great wrap up of comments made on JPMorgan and BlackRock’s earnings calls about consolidation in wealth- and asset-management industries. It’s the latest chapter in what has been an interesting time for money managers. Click here for the full story.

Casey Sullivan and Alex Morrell with a really nice story looking into investors’ push to get into deals for struggling and distressed companies. While there is plenty of money raised for such transactions, the market is tight. Read all about the current status quo.

Smaller banks have been at a disadvantage compared to the biggest players. And the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated those pressures as customers have avoided physical branches, the lifeblood of local banks. Shannen Balogh and Reed Alexander have a great look at what the financial institutions are doing to evolve.Read more here.

Reuters

Nice scoop here from Alex Morrell. Morgan Stanley’s credit trading has been absolutely booming this year. Find out who’s leading the charge, and what has worked so well. Read the whole story here.

They don’t just rep you. They invest in you, too. Nice piece by Jack Newsham on lawyers taking stakes in their clients. Check out the story here.

