Wall Street invests in studio space — Tech disrupting consulting — Winners and losers amongst hedge funds

Maks Ershov/Shutterstock

Welcome back!

US bank earnings are this week, so worth keeping an eye out for those.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.



We are also looking for nominations for our first-ever Rising Stars of Real Estate. Get all the details on how to apply here.



Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Here is a great piece from Daniel Geiger and Casey Sullivan looking into all the investments pouring into studio space.

While the real estate market is facing tough times, one bright spot has been film and television production spaces.

Daniel and Casey spoke to eight insiders across the ecosystem to get the latest scoop on what’s going on.

Click here to read the entire story.

Reuters

Samantha Stokes breaks down how management consulting firms like McKinsey and BCG are using tech to stay ahead of the curve. Read more here.

Bradley Saacks breaks down all the big winners and losers amongst hedge funds this year.Check out how all the big names are doing, and who’s out ahead with only three months left in the year.Read the whole story here.

Odd lots:



60 employees voluntarily resigned from Coinbase, a successful $US8 billion startup. Insiders detail the unrest caused by the CEO’s new ‘apolitical’ policy. (BI)

Morgan Stanley and Eaton Vance’s $US7 billion tie-up is the latest in a wave of asset manager M&A. Here are 4 firms that could be the next target. (BI)

A former Sweetgreen employee is suing the salad chain, alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment (BI)

Pressure is mounting on Big Law to combat climate change as 600 students pledge to boycott Paul Weiss for defending oil giant Exxon (BI)

How Investors Are Trading November’s Election (WSJ)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.