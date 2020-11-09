Uber shrinks NYC office — Two Sigma extends internships — Wall Street reacts to a president-elect

Reuters

After a wild week, we now begin the march to inauguration day on January 20th. The interactions between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden will be closely watched by Wall Street.

Why go back to school when you can get great work experience and get paid?

The debate over experience versus education has been around for a while, but it’s come back into the forefront with schools offering virtual classes.

Reed Alexander has a nice look at $US58 billion Two Sigma, which has started extending internships to students who aren’t excited about returning to school virtually.

Read more about a Harvard student who is bypassing Cambridge, Mass., to intern again at the Wall Street giant.

Click here to read the entire story.

Another domino has fallen in the world of NYC office real estate. Daniel Geiger with a nice scoop about Uber looking to reduce its physical footprint in New York. Read more here.

Another nice scoop, this one from Bradley Saacks, about the performance of Nick Maounis’ new hedge fund.Read more here about how much it is up.

Odd lots:



5 top energy analysts detail what Biden’s victory means for the future of energy, from limits on oil drilling to wins for wind and solar (BI)

Fast-growing energy firm Powerhome Solar uses misleading tactics to lure customers into home solar deals that cost more than a car, insiders, legal claims, and leaked memos suggest (BI)

