JPMorgan's Dimon preaches patience — Ex-Coatue MD to launch new fund — Election fallout continues

Mike Segar/Reuters

Still trying to make heads or tails of the election? Click here to get the full rundown on all the races.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

As George Michael said, sometimes you gotta have faith.

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s CEO, had a similar message to his staff in a memo seen by Rebecca Ungarino.

In short, Dimon told employees at the bank to “have faith in our electoral and judicial systems.”

Click here to read the entire memo.

Nice scoop from Bradley Saacks about a former managing director at Coatue looking to go out on his own. Read more about the new fund, which has at least $US300 million in commitments from investors already. Click here for the full story.

Speaking of emails,Meghan Morris has the scoop from an email sent by Knotel’s CEO about the company cutting its real estate footprint. Get the full rundown on the flex-space company.Click here for the story.

Odd lots:



BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices and High Debt, to Sell London Headquarters (WSJ)

Bankers Reel as Ant IPO Collapse Risks $US400 Million Payday (Bloomberg)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.