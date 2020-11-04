The great bank-data debate — Citadel's 30th birthday — Election fallout

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

No clear leader has emerged in the presidential race, as votes continue to be counted in key states. However, that didn’t stop President Donald Trump from falsely declaring victory early Wednesday morning.

The battle lines are being drawn on the future of customer data.

Shannen Balogh has a great look on the state of data-sharing between banks, fintechs, and the data aggregators stuck in the middle.

With regulators announcing plans for new rules around data sharing, Shannen spoke to industry insiders from Plaid and Yodlee to understand what’s at stake.

Citadel, the $US35 billion hedge fund, turned 30! Read the memo billionaire Ken Griffin sent to employees about the anniversary. Check out the full memo here.

Pitch deck alert! Alex Nicoll has the deck for Cove.tool, a software company that analyses the energy efficiency of a building’s design. Here’s the deck it used to raise a $US5.7 million Series A.Check out the deck here.

Speaking of pitch decks, here’s another one. On Monday,The Information reported Fast is in discussions for a new round of financing between $US50 million and $US200 million at a valuation as high as $US1 billion. Here is the full deck it used for its most recent round, a $US20 million Series A in March.

Odd lots:



JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Accuses Colleagues of Political Bias (Bloomberg)

Come for the Desk, Stay for the Pool (WSJ)

Government-focused consulting firm Booz Allen is hiring ‘aggressively’ and has doubled its acquisition war chest (BI)

Oaktree, Reef Technology Launch $US300 Million Property Fund (Bloomberg)

The exam software company that law grads say botched the online October bar is raking in $US2 million in fees and could earn even more in February (BI)

Exclusive: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president – sources (Reuters)

‘Big 4’ firm KPMG just settled with California after admitting that it ‘cheated’ â€” and it reveals how firms are struggling to self-regulate their auditing practices (BI)

JPMorgan warns of another potential regulatory fine tied to weak ‘internal controls’ at bank (CNBC)

