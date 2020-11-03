Family office hiring frenzy — US election coverage — Asset management M&A

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Today’s the big day.

We’ve got you covered with all the latest news and updates on the US elections:

2020 Election: See Insider’s comprehensive guide to the presidential and top congressional races

2020 Senate Elections: Democrats are in a high-stakes battle to regain full control of Congress

2020 US House Elections: Democrats go on the offence to expand their majority in the House of Representatives

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Take a peek inside the world of recruiting at family offices.

Rebecca Ungarino with a nice piece on family offices ramping up hiring investing talent in recent months.

Get the low down from recruiters in the space about what family offices are looking for.

Click here to read the entire story.

In case you missed it, here’s a great piece from Dakin Campbell and Casey Sullivan about all the drama taking place at Vista Equity Partners. Read all about the tension between Robert Smith, the firm’s founder, and Brian Sheth, its president. Click here for the full story.

Deal-making is hotter than ever in asset management right now.Bradley Saacks and Rebecca Ungarino breakdown recent quarterly earnings calls from major players in the space.Read the full story here.

One of the biggest players in the payroll space is rolling out a pilot for earned wage access.Read more fromShannen Balogh about ADP’s plans for a pay-on-demand product.

Odd lots:



The ultimate guide to marijuana legalization: All the states voting on cannabis reform, the probability of success, and which stocks could benefit the most (BI)

A Goldman Partner’s Odyssey From Karachi to Wooing America (Bloomberg)

Goldman Sachs told most London staff to leave the office from Thursday (eFinancialCareers)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.