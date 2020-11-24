Biden taps Yellen — Banks pause return-to-office plans — Investors pour money into magic mushrooms

Reuters

The pick is in.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve Chairwoman, to be the next Treasury secretary, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Yellen has a laundry list of achievements in the public sector, having previously served as the head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, in addition to her time as the leader of the Fed.

She would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary, if confirmed.

The coronavirus has proved to be a moving target for Wall Street, as it looks to establish plans to get employees back in the office.

Back in September, banks seemed keen to bring back at least some of their staff, rolling out a variety of procedures to get them back in the office.

However, a spike in cases in recent weeks has put a pause on many firms’ plans. Reed Alexander has a rundown of how firms have adapted on the fly.

This is a real trip. A psychedelics company just closed a $US125 million Series C funding round. Jeremy Berke and Yeji Jesse Lee spoke to ATAI’s CEO about how it raised the round and what’s next for the psychedelics space. Read more here.

