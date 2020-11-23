Wall Street's holiday party plans — Inside PNC's deal for BBVA's US arm — Perella Weinberg seeks a SPAC

Timothy A Clary/Getty Images

The week of Thanksgiving is always a weird one. In many ways it is a quiet because of the holiday, but that also leaves plenty of room for companies to try and sneak out some news.

Deck the halls Zoom calls with boughs of holly.

The office holiday party will look a bit different this year since not many people are in the actual office.

Rebecca Ungarino and Jack Newsham with a really nice look at how finance and law firms are handling their annual holiday parties.

PNC Financial Services

One of the biggest bank deals in recent memory took place last week when PNC announced its planned purchase of BBVA US, the US-based arm of the Spanish lending giant BBVA, for $US11.6 billion. Reed Alexander has a great look not only at the deal, but how it shaped up in this digital-only world.

Pitch-deck alert! Here’s a fun one from Paceline, a health and wellness platform, that rewards users for staying active. What’s more, the CEO has big plans for the startup, including credit cards and insurance products. Read more here.

Another pitch deck alert! Shannen Balogh with the deck from delivery-management software company Onfleet. Check out the whole deck here.

The SPAC train continues to roll on. Boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg is reportedly seeking to go public via a SPAC. Read more here.

