Biden's Treasury pick — Privacy concerns for on-demand pay — Legal-tech deals

President-elect Joe Biden told reporters he’s made his pick for who he will nominate for Treasury secretary, adding that the decision will be announced “either just before or just after Thanksgiving.”

Earned wage access, or the ability to pay employees as they earn money as opposed to during set pay periods, is all the rage these days.

What started off as a fringe offering by a handful of startups has evolved into a red-hot trend that even the biggest payroll providers are offering.

However, one major issue remains: Employees don’t want their employers knowing they want early access to their wages.

Shannen Balogh has a really nice look at customers’ fears over privacy, and how EWA providers are looking to assuage those fears.

We touched on this briefly on Thursday, but the Affirm, Max Levchin’s buy now, pay later startup, posted the paperwork for its initial public offering, known as an S-1. One interesting detail: A good chunk of Affirm’s revenue is tied to Peloton sales. Read more from Shannen Balogh here.

Legal tech is getting plenty of attention these days. Yoonji Han and Samantha Stokes took a look at 21 deals that have taken place in the market over the past few years.Read more here.

