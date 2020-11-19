Google Pay redesign — Hedge fund salaries revealed — Affirm gears up for IPO

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The weekend is near.

New York City public schools, the largest school district in the country, announced it is transitioning its more than 1.1 million students to remote learning. It’s the latest sign of the type of lockdowns that are being rolled back out as a result of a rise in positive coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, startup Affirm posted its S-1. It’s the latest development in the red-hot world of buy now, pay later. One interesting nugget from the paperwork is the fact 30% of Affirm’s revenue comes from one merchant partner: Peloton.

Google Pay has a whole new look as it aims to be a do-it-all app for personal finance.

Shannen Balogh has the full rundown on how Google Pay has been redesigned. Part of those efforts include working with banks themselves, among them Citi.

While Google Pay isn’t offering any actual financial products, it is hoping to play a key role in how people view and manage their finances.

Click here to read the entire story.

Salary data alert! Alex Morrell and Bradley Saacks with some nice comp compares between some of the world’s largest hedge funds. Check out what you can expect to get paid at AQR, Bridgewater, Citadel, and Point72, among others. Read more here.

Rebecca Ungarino with a nice update from a Morgan Stanley executive on how the firm’s integration with E-Trade is going.Get the full rundown on how the bank is integrating the discount brokerage.Read more here.

Bradley Saacks with a nice people move for alt-data provider Quandl. Get the scoop on the new hire, and what it means for where it is focusing efforts going forward.Check out the story here.

Wall Street is putting more resources towards complex forms of artificial intelligence. However, with more mature tech comes a different set of problems.I spoke to some experts about the need to understand and explain deep-learning techniques.Read more here.

