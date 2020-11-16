How it feels to become a Goldman partner — What Biden's financial-policy transition team means for Wall Street — Paul Tudor Jones turns to bitcoin

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb over the weekend.

Meanwhile, DoorDash released its paperwork to go public on Friday, and Airbnb’s S-1 is expected to drop this week.

If you’re not yet a newsletter subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.



We’re also launching a new newsletter â€” 10 things in Politics You Need to Know Today â€” later this month. Sign up here.



Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

What is it like to get the call you’ve been working towards your entire career?

Reed Alexander and Dakin Campbell with a nice story on how some newly-minted Goldman Sachs partners found out the news.

Reed and Dakin offer some great colour from people whose lives have been forever changed.

Click here to read the entire story.

Yoonji Han spoke to securities lawyers to understand what Gary Gensler, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for leading his financial policy transition team, means for Wall Street.

Gensler, who spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, is no stranger to public office, having served as chairman of the CFTC.

Read the whole story here.

Bitcoin is back. Paul Tudor Jones is up this year thanks to investments made in the cryptocurrency. Bradley Saacks has the full story.Read more here.

Speaking of Goldman’s partners, the bank’s technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) investment-banking group had a big day on Thursday, adding seven new partners from the group.Meet the seven new partners from the team.

As Dan Geiger reported on Saturday, Ralph Lauren has agreed to sublease a large store formerly occupied by its Polo brand on Fifth Avenue for just a fraction of the astronomical rent the fashion label pays for the space.

The deal offers a stark data point that illustrates the sharp decline of the brick-and-mortar store retail market amid the Covid pandemic and the yearslong advance of e-commerce.

Read the full story here.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The San Francisco-based delivery startup DoorDash on Friday filed paperwork to go public, detailing its investors shedding more light on who is set to benefit from its initial public offering.

Giant institutional investors with stakes include Fidelity, through funds like its $US125 billion Contrafund, and T. Rowe Price, through funds including its $US61 billion Growth Stock Fund.

Read the full story here.

Odd lots:



Former employees at Jones Day claim there is a ‘boys’ club’ culture and sexual discrimination at the powerhouse law firm representing Trump’s campaign (BI)

How Uber-founder Travis Kalanick’s real estate buying frenzy could turn ghost kitchens into a new speciality asset class (BI)

How P&G Launched a 24-Hour Disinfecting Spray Just as Covid-19 Hit the U.S. (WSJ)

The cannabis industry is set for a wave of M&A after 5 states voted to legalise marijuana. Industry insiders lay out who’s going shopping and the types of deals you can expect. (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.