Goldman's new partners — Top legal-tech investors — Schonfeld's pitch to investors

Stock-market gains from Monday are slowly being erased off the back of a rise in reported COVID-19 cases and the lockdowns that might follow.

Goldman Sachs just minted its next group of leaders.

The elite Wall Street firm announced its latest partner class.

Reed Alexander and Dakin Campbell have the entire list, along with some interesting metrics about the makeup of the class.

Click here to see the full list.

Bradley Saacks has the presentation Schonfeld is using to raise money for its $US2.2 billion fundamental equity fund. Take a look at the leaked presentation. Check it out here.

Yoonji Han with a nice rundown of the top investors backing legal-tech startups. Take a look at the leaders in the space.Here’s the entire list.

Community banks are at a crossroads, and a key for their future will be the recruitment of tech talent. Shannen Balogh with a nice look at how these small banks need to change their strategy.Read more here.

Odd lots:



Inside the rise of Jennifer Prosek, who went from upstart to financial public relations juggernaut who spins for clients like Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates (BI)

Airbnb To Weigh 2021 Listing on Silicon Valley Exchange (Bloomberg)

‘The great 2020 money grab’: Muddy Waters unloads on Spacs (FT)

