Wall Street's WhatsApp problem — Tiger Global brings in a McKinsey recruiter — Vaccine distribution hurdles

The markets have come back down to Earth after a wild Monday. Some additional details about a potential Pfizer vaccine have also come out, which illustrate how complex a process it will be to widely distribute.

Messenger apps like WhatsApp and WeChat have become a massive headache for Wall Street compliance departments.

Reed Alexander has a great deep dive into why traders are so keen to use these apps in lieu of traditional, compliant forms of communications with clients.

Click here to read the entire story.

Nice story from Rebecca Ungarino and Sean Czarnecki on a two more senior exits out of Fannie Mae. Read more about what it means for the US government-controlled mortgage giant.Click here for the full story.

Getty Images

Nice scoop from Bradley Saacks on Tiger Global’s plans to expand its recruitment of talent. The $US42 billion hedge fund is looking to diversify its team beyond the usual firms it pulls talent from. Read more here.

Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong turned heads after a memo declaring the startup “apolitical.” However, the $US8 billion company has had no trouble recruiting talent. Read the latest from Melia Russell and me. Click here for more.

Matthew Furman/Getty

Bradley Saacks with another nice piece on a new report out of $US330 million short-seller Spruce Point Capital on a company it alleges is using “manipulative accounting.” Read the whole story here.

Odd lots:



Biden’s Election Win Was a Big Bet for These Wall Street Executives (WSJ)

Growing Discomfort at Law Firms Representing Trump in Election Lawsuits (NYT)

Goldman’s Mr. Fix-It Heads to the Exit After a Decade of Crises (Bloomberg)

Citi was the first major bank to let transgender and non-binary cardholders use their chosen names. Now, it’s pushing its agencies to become more diverse. (BI)

