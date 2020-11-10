Wall Street reaches record highs— Top recruiters for family offices — Goldman's relocation plans

Associated Press

Early news out of Pfizer about a successful phase-three trial for its COVID-19 vaccine led US stocks to reach record highs.

Family offices, wealth managers for the world’s richest people, are ramping up hiring efforts.

Rebecca Ungarino took a look at the key people tasked with recruiting fresh talent into these secretive firms.

Check out the top headhunters for family offices.

Click here to read the entire story.

Casey Sullivan with a nice scoop on a change in branding for Blackstone’s credit division. Name changes aren’t usually all that interesting, but this one has a bit of a back story, which Casey provides. Read the full story here.

Goldman Sachs is pushing forward with plans to move a good chunk of employees and businesses to lower-cost cities, according to comments from its CFO on Monday. Reed Alexander has the full recap of comments from Stephen Scherr, Goldman Sachs’ CFO.Read more here.

Lots of recent changes have occured within Bank of America’s global banking and markets businesses. It’s worth revisiting the updated org chart created by Alex Morrell and Shayanne Gal. Check it out here.

Odd lots:



Biden taps Gensler to work on Wall Street oversight review – source (Reuters)

Elite litigation firm Boies Schiller is looking to sublet its glitzy NYC office after a firm-wide restructuring and attorney exits (BI)

SoftBank removes Rajeev Misra and Marcelo Claure from board (FT)

America’s parking lots are sitting empty, and REEF Technology is ready to cash in by turning them into ghost kitchens and shipping hubs (BI)

Supreme Streetwear Brand Sold to VF in $US2.1 Billion Deal (WSJ)

