Under-the-radar hedge funds to watch — Why stocks only go up — Goldman banker jumps to Instacart

And while the entire world is focused on everything going on in Washington, D.C., one group seems unperturbed: investors.

The US equity markets continue to rise, seemingly unbothered by the Capitol building being overrun. In reality, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Ben Winck with a nice recap on why stocks keep going up.

One of the biggest Wall Street stories of the day was the departure of Goldman Sachs top tech dealmaker Nick Giovanni. The global head of Goldman’s high-profile technology, media, and telecom (TMT) group is headed off to Instacart, a Goldman client, to serve as its CFO as it prepares for an IPO this year.

Giovanni’s exit left a hole to be filled, and Goldman wasn’t looking to wait around. On Thursday, the bank named Sam Britton and Matt Gibson co-heads of the group.

If you’re a reader of this newsletter, at lease one of those names will look familiar. Britton, who previously was the co-head of M&A for TMT at Goldman, spoke with Reed Alexander in December about trends to watch in tech dealmaking in 2021.

He’s now at the helm with Gibson, who was the co-head of investment-banking services and co-head of the firm’s One Goldman Sachs initiative.

Get the low down on Britton and Gibson, the business they are adopting, and the memo announcing the move.

Click here to read the entire story.

Who doesn’t love a good dark horse? You might not have heard of these funds, but they had a great 2020 and are well positioned to do big things in 2021.Check them out here.

Goldman Sachs

Take a peak behind the curtain at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Craig Russell and Luke Sarsfield, who co-head GSAM’s client business, detail how the $US1.8 trillion asset manager is positioning itself.Read more here.

Square’s little white box has been pretty ubiquitous at small businesses. Ashley Grech, global head of sales at Square, spoke about how the company is looking to help merchants bridge the gap between online and in-store spend. Read more here.

A prosecutor who played a leading role in the US Department of Justice investigation of the multibillion-dollar bribery scandal tied to the investment fund 1MDB has quietly taken a role at Facebook leading “special investigations.”See the full story here.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Some compensation disclosures regarding what Alejandro Mayorkas, who is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, made at WilmerHale.Get the full rundown.

