A Credit Suisse rising star departs — What went wrong with Amazon's Haven — Biden's impact on red-hot IPO market

It might be a new year, but we still haven’t been able to shake off the stink of 2020 just yet. In the first day of trading in 2021, US markets dropped over fears surrounding the coronavirus.

As if that wasn’t enough, the more contagious UK variant of COVID-19 was found in New York. Meanwhile, England is going back into a full lockdown for at least six weeks.

In other news, voting in two Georgia runoff elections ends today that will determine control of the US Senate.

Great scoop from Reed Alexander and Alex Morrell about a high-profile people move.

A rising star in Credit Suisse’s equities division has left after less than two years in the role. Reed and Alex have the full rundown, along with some speculation around where she might land.

Haven, the health venture launched by Amazon with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway is shutting down. Blake Dodge with some great analysis on what went wrong.Read more here.

We are less than a month away from inauguration day. Reed Alexander with a nice look at how President-elect Joe Biden’s regime could impact the IPO market, according to two Goldman Sachs partners on the tech team. Read more here.

