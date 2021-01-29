Robinhood catches heat — Bank of America MD promotion list— Sundheim's D1 takes a bath on AMC bet

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Bank of America just announced a new crop of sales and trading MDs. Check out the full list of names.

Robinhood stopped purchases of GameStop, so its users are suing the fintech.

Meanwhile, some GameStop store employees have been dealing with investing questions from customers.

Bank of America announced a new batch of managing directors.

The 86 new MDs come from across the sales and trading, research, and operations groups and are a 16% uptick from last year’s class. We’ve got the full list of names.

D1 Capital, managed by phenom Dan Sundheim, took a hit from the Reddit-fuelled trading frenzy into AMC Theatres. Read more here.

Unhappy with Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading in some securities, the fintech’s customers have filed a lawsuit.See more here.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images GameStop employee Randi Taber (L) sells a copy of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3′ to Chris Fowler of Nevada during a launch event for the highly anticipated video game at a GameStop Corp. store November 7, 2011 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Video game publisher Activision released the eighth instalment in the ”Call of Duty’ franchise at midnight on November 8.

GameStop store employees have been dealing with some investing questions they feel ill-prepared for. Get the full rundown here.

What’s it like to work for Melvin Capital? (eFinancialCareers)

Facebook just hired a top lawyer from ViacomCBS as the social-media giant’s first chief compliance officer (BI)

24 pension fund officials demand BlackRock disclose its political activity and cut off any lawmakers that opposed Biden’s certification as president (BI)

Exxon is fighting a plan hatched by major investors to push the oil giant to reveal how it influences climate policy (BI)

