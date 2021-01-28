The untold story of Blackstone's Jon Grey — Reddit trading frenzy continues — Meet star Goldman banker Kim Posnett

Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Jon Grey is the second most powerful man at private-equity giant Blackstone.

We spoke to 50 insiders to break down how Grey went from an analyst in 1992 to the pinnacle of one of the most powerful firms on Wall Street.

Click here to read the entire story.

Kim Posnett is the youngest person and first woman to lead Goldman Sachs’ investment-banking services group. Here’s a nice profile on the star banker leading a unique team. Read more here.

Larry Fink’s annual letters to investors and CEOs was focused heavily on climate change. We highlighted four of the major points, and why it’s a big deal for the future of the ESG market.See more here.

Odd lots:



Junior bankers feel left behind in COVID-era banking boom (Reuters)

Bank of America Banker Revolt Spurs Retreat on Bonus Plan for Veteran Staff (Bloomberg)

Some users are experiencing issues with trading platforms Vanguard, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab due to heavy volume (BI)

Robinhood CEO: Becoming an investor is the new American dream, just like home ownership was before (CNBC)

The White House is ‘monitoring the situation’ with GameStop and the stock market (BI)

Goldman CEO David Solomon given a $US10 million pay cut as punishment for firm’s involvement in bribery scandal (BI)

Elizabeth Warren and AOC slam Wall Streeters criticising the GameStop rally for treating the stock market like a ‘casino’ (BI)

One GameStop shareholder got $US2.7 billion richer in one week, and the rally isn’t over yet (BI)

