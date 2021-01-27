How hedge funds track Reddit YOLOs — Leon Black paid Epstein to move his yacht — Fintech Dave nabs Apple Card exec

Jonathan Wong/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Sign up for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today â€” launching next week!

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

GameStop has been the talk of the finance world. Retail investors â€” specifically those from the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit forum â€” have been piling into the stock, leaving short-sellers like Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Maple Lane Capital scrambling.

All of that has led some investors and data companies to develop web-scraping tools to track chatter on the notorious subreddit.

Read more here.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters, New York State Sex Offender Registry

For five years, Jeffrey Epstein advised Leon Black, the billionaire CEO and cofounder of Apollo Global Management.

On Monday, Black announced he plans to step down as CEO of Apollo in July. The announcement came following an independent review of Black’s relationship with Epstein by law firm Dechert.

And while the review found Black wasn’t involved in any of Epstein’s criminal behaviour, it did uncover $US158 million in payments from Black to Epstein for a variety of jobs.

Check out seven takeaways from Dechert’s report on its investigation.

Read more here.

Personal finance app Dave just nabbed a top executive who worked on rolling out the Apple Card. Read more here.

Meet the power trio behind a startup that just nabbed a $US60 million Series C led by Sequoia.See more here.

Odd lots:



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Lead Bonus Bounces for Bankers in Asia (Bloomberg)

Commodities Traders, Producers Earn Cheaper Rates From Banks for Lowering Carbon Production (WSJ)

Robinhood Traders Face the Taxman After Falling In Love With Stocks (Bloomberg)

Perella Weinberg Bankers Break to Form New Boutique in Gulf (Bloomberg)

SIGN UP FOR OUR LIVE EVENT NEXT WEEK: Execs from Goldman Sachs, Lead Edge Capital, and Latham & Watkins reveal what’s on tap for the red-hot IPO market in 2021 (BI)

BlackRock boss Larry Fink calls on CEOs worldwide to disclose concrete plans for reaching net zero by 2050 (BI)

Taboola is going public via a SPAC, aiming to raise $US545 million. See the pitch deck that convinced investors including Fidelity and BlackRock to jump on board. (BI)

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry made a 1,500% gain on GameStop during its Reddit-fuelled rally (BI)

The CEO of the world’s biggest asset manager warns that companies will ‘suffer’ if they don’t cut carbon emissions. Read excerpts from his letter to CEOs here. (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.