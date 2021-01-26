Apollo billionaire Black to step down — How to land a crypto job – End of banker burnout

LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:

Billionaire Leon Black will step down as CEO of Apollo Global Management following an investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Insiders from six firms, including Grayscale and Galaxy Digital, tell us what it takes to get a job in crypto trading and investing

Dinakar Singh, whose fund Axon Capital was up 74% in 2020, told us where he’s placing his bets now

Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black plans to step down following an investigation into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. While an independent review of the relationship found Black wasn’t involved in Epstein’s criminal activities, it also uncovered $US158 million in payments to Epstein and his charity.

Digital currencies are back in the spotlight thanks to a spike in Bitcoin’s price to start the year.

We spoke to insiders from six different firms to understand what they are looking for when it comes to roles in trading and investing in crypto.

Interested in getting into the world of cryptocurrency? Get some hints as to what you should focus on when applying.

There aren’t a lot of bright spots from the pandemic, but one potential silver lining could be a change in how investment banking is done. PJ Solomon’s new COO Simon Upton explains why the industry could improve its work-life balance as a result of changes made due to COVID-19. Read more here.

Take a tip from a proven winner. Dinakar Singh’s Axon Capital was up 74% in 2020. Find out trends he’s eyeing in 2021. See more here.

Anita Samojednik, a former Groupon exec, just joined a startup that offers a network of remote CFOs, CPAs, and other experts for businesses looking to outsource their finance and accounting needs. Get the full rundown here.

As fintech valuations continue to rise, Don Butler, Thomvest Ventures managing director, thinks some sub-sectors are actually a bubble that’s about to pop.Find out more here.

