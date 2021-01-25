Goldman reveals big changes in consumer business — Morgan Stanley's Gorman gets pay bump — 7 wealth managers eyeing M&A

MARIA BASTONE/AFP/Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

2020 was a big year for dealmaking in wealth management. There is no reason to believe that will slow down this year.

With the total number of RIA deals expected to rise between 5%-10%, there will be plenty to keep an eye on. Check out the seven firms most likely to make a move.

Click here to read the entire story.

Jemma Wolfe and Stephan Lambert were both tapped for big roles within Goldman Sachs’ consumer and wealth management group. Find out more about their new responsibilities. Read more here.

Speaking of changes in Goldman’s CWM group, here are some more promotions. Specifically, six people who have been tasked with leading product development within the group. See more here.

Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Interesting people move here in the world of fixed income. Find out why MUFG is poaching credit trading experts.Get the full rundown here.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

James Gorman got a nice pay bump after a big year for Morgan Stanley.Find out more here.

Odd lots:



SIGN UP FOR OUR LIVE EVENT: Execs from Goldman Sachs, Lead Edge Capital, and Latham & Watkins reveal what’s on tap for the red-hot IPO market in 2021

Ex-Plaid employees say they’re being flooded with ‘sketchy’ bids to buy their shares at $US1,200 each from the hidden world of private buyers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.