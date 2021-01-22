Meet Carlyle's $53 billion credit team — Loeb's Miami Beach mansion — Winklevii on Bitcoin future

Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee is laser-focused on growing in credit, and these 14 people are helping lead the charge.

Billionaire NYC hedge fund CEO Daniel Loeb spent $US20 million on a home in Miami Beach as the Wall Street exodus to Florida continues.

The Winklevoss twins explain the future of bitcoin and why more regulation in the crypto market doesn’t scare them.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Private-equity giant The Carlyle Group has made a big push into lending over the past four years.

We profiled 14 executives in Carlyle’s $US53 billion lending group, including Mark Jenkins, the head of the unit.

Meet some of the key people that are part of an initiative that’s been deemed a top priority by Kewsong Lee, Carlyle’s CEO.

Click here to read the entire story.

Bitcoin has once again become a hot topic. The Winklevoss twins, founders of the crypto exchange Gemini, have some thoughts on the future of the digital-currency market and why regulation isn’t a bad word. Read more here.

Bankers from Lazard, Wells Fargo, and SVB Leerink give some predictions for where you can expect to see dealmaking and IPOs in the healthcare space. See more here.

Odd lots:



A billionaire New York hedge-fund CEO just dropped $US20 million on a Miami Beach mansion as Wall Street firms plan moves to Florida (BI)

Wall Street Gets Frugal With Employees After Pandemic Windfall (Bloomberg)

Cryptocurrency salaries revealed: From $US60,000 to $US400,000, here’s how much you could earn working in cryptocurrency (BI)

Fintech company Affirm cuts ties with My Pillow after the company’s CEO pushes election-fraud conspiracies (BI)

Billionaire investor Seth Klarman lambasts the Fed for distorting markets – and says Tesla’s stock has surged ‘seemingly beyond all reason’ (BI)

Ralph Lauren’s $US27 million fight with its Fifth Avenue landlord captures the utter shambles of the world’s priciest shopping street (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.