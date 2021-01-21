Credit exec resurfaces post-Blackstone feud — State Street is slashing 1,200 jobs — Inside the biggest SPAC deal ever

Fox

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Michael Whitman, the former Blackstone exec tangled up in an epic non-compete battle, has quietly started his new gig

United Wholesale Mortgage is near the biggest SPAC deal ever â€” and its CEO didn’t even know what a SPAC was nine months ago

Plaid is on a massive hiring spree now that Visa isn’t buying it

Michael Whitman has finally found a home.

The former Blackstone credit executive had initially departed the firm in the summer of 2020 for a job at General Capital. Whitman was planning on looking for debt investment opportunities via a joint-venture with Iron Park Capital.

But Blackstone had different plans, citing a non-compete against Whitman.

However, it appears the dust has finally settled on the dispute, for now.

Read the full story here.

Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, wasn't familiar with what a SPAC was just nine months ago. On Friday, his company will go public at a $US16.1 billion valuation via a SPAC deal.

Fintech Plaid, which recently broke off its planned acquisition by Visa, is aggressively on the hunt for new talent.

Sixth Street

Sixth Street just agreed to buy insurance company Talcott Resolution for $US2 billion in another sign of private equity looking to make deals in the insurance space.

State Street announced durings its fourth-quarter earnings call it plans to cut 1,200 jobs to its global workforce, citing automation as a major reason why.

