Jamie Dimon declares war on fintechs — New state of alt data — The 'untouchable client'

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon just declared war on fintechs

Big players like Bloomberg LP are starting to upend the alt-data landscape

Trump is becoming an ‘untouchable client’ â€” here’s how law firms are turning on him

Alt data has had a volatile few years. The past six months have been particularly interesting, with big data providers like Bloomberg and FactSet pushing deeper into the space.

We spoke to executives across the industry to understand what the arrival of traditional players into alternative data means for the market.

Roblox has tapped GTS to be the designated market maker when it goes public via direct listing, in a pick that has shook up the status quo for the alternative way to go public.

Vista-owned 7Park Data, which Insider recently reported was acquired by a Apptio, is shutting down its data feeds.

Jane Fraser, Citigroup's soon-to-be CEO, had plenty of tough questions to field from analysts during the bank's fourth-quarter earnings calls with analysts.

JPMorgan CEO and chairman Jamie Dimon had some choice words for fintechs the bank might find itself coming against for clients.

Speaking of Dimon, he also highlighted how JPMorgan is making an international push with its commercial bank.

Get the scoop on the latest drama surrounding Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and its training program for financial advisors.

Read the full list of Morgan Stanley's new managing directors.

Human's beat the machines at Schonfeld this year as far as performance.

Odd lots:



Trump is becoming an ‘untouchable client.’ Here’s how law firms are turning on the president, from calling for his removal to dumping his business. (BI)

A Boies Schiller lawyer who’s a son of one of the elite law firm’s cofounders was arrested on a domestic violence charge (BI)

SCOOP: Thieves stole $US31K from an Alabama-based bank’s political committee that gives to Republicans and Democrats (BI)

Cryptocurrency salaries revealed: From $US60,000 to $US400,000, here’s how much you could earn working in crypto â€” and actual job listings at Coinbase, Facebook, PayPal, and more. (BI)

The DOJ’s decision to block Plaid’s $US5.3 billion deal with Visa was a shocking ‘shift’ by regulators, VCs say. But 2021 will still be a good year. (BI)

