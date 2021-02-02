Robinhood gets another lifeline — Starling Bank is joining the unicorn club — Knotel files Chapter 11

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev gave Elon Musk his take on last week’s drama, and the startup raised a fresh $US2.4 billion to ride out the retail-trading insanity

UK neobank Starling Bank could be set for a unicorn valuation with a fresh funding round led by Fidelity

Knotel, the flex-space firm that once wanted to overtake WeWork, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A major portion of Robinhood’s business model that relies on handling a high volume of trading is once again getting attention, and it comes at a critical junction for the fintech, which had reportedly been hoping to go public as soon as this quarter.

Starling Bank could be set for a unicorn valuation with a fresh funding round. Fidelity has been eyeing Starling for a number of years with a view to investing.

Ryan Graves, the billionaire former Uber exec who was the ride-hailing app’s first hire, just announced his largest private investment since he left the company in 2019, and it’s a bet on the future of auto insurance.

Graves is committing $US50 million into Metromile, a pay-per-mile auto-insurance provider. He’s joining the likes of Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya, who have together poured $US160 million in private investments into the company as it prepares to go public in a $US1.3 billion SPAC deal with NSU Acquisition Corp. II.

Knotel, once one of the brightest names in the flex-space industry and a self-proclaimed WeWork rival, has filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its business to the publicly-traded real-estate services company Newmark.

Mark Wahlberg, the movie star and owner of burger chain Wahlburgers, wanted to be able to talk to all the employees and customers at his restaurants at once â€” to “go live” from one of the chain’s locations and communicate with everyone in the store at once.

