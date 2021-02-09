Goldman nabs Stripe exec — Buy now, pay later frenzy — Big 4's web of board connections

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

We are also looking for nominations for upcoming list of top equity research analysts under 35. Find out more about the list, and how to nominate someone here.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

The shakeup within Goldman Sachs’ consumer division continues with the announcement of a new hire and a promotion.

Swati Bhatia, a former Stripe exec, was nabbed to lead Goldman’s direct-to-consumer business while David Stark, a partner at the bank, will now lead larger partnerships for the consumer bank. We’ve got the full memo of the announcement.

Click here to read the entire story.

Challenger bank Monzo is close to raising another extension for its June funding round. Read more here.

Nearly a dozen S&P 500 board members worked at the same Big Four accounting firm that audits their company. Check out this cool graphic mapping out the various ties.See more here.

Klarna

If you watched Klarna’s Super Bowl commercial but are still confused on what buy now, pay later is, we’ve got you covered.Get the full rundown here.

TD Ameritrade; Galaxy Digital; Genesis Global Capital; Grayscale; Skye Gould/Insider

With Tesla’s recent disclosure about its investment in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency is once again on the rise. We spoke to experts in the field about how to get hired for jobs involving digital currency.Find out more here.

Odd lots:



Reddit’s CEO said r/WallStreetBets â€” the forum cheering GameStop’s unlikely rally â€” demonstrates the power of ‘everyday people’ over institutional investors (BI)

Bitcoin spikes 16% to record high after Tesla says it invested $US1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and will begin accepting it as payment (BI)

Social media sentiment ETF to launch in wake of Reddit rebellion (FT)

Inside the explosion of buy-now, pay-later services like Klarna, as regulators move to legislate a potentially $US350 billion industry (BI)

A health insurer backed by Chamath Palihapitiya is in the hot seat after a scathing short-seller report. Here’s how Clover Health responded to 4 of the biggest claims. (BI)

The parents of a 20-year-old who died by suicide after thinking he lost $US730,000 on Robinhood are suing the stock-trading app (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.