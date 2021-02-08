BlackRock discrimination allegations — Banker exodus to Miami — Morgan Stanley's big cloud push

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

A former BlackRock employee has created an online petition about the firm addressing discrimination allegations.

Wall Street’s exodus to Miami continues. Top real-estate brokers in the area give a peak inside the market.

A recent Morgan Stanley promotion hints at the bank’s plans for usage of the cloud.

We are also looking for nominations for upcoming list of top equity research analysts under 35. Find out more about the list, and how to nominate someone here.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

A petition created by a former BlackRock employee has drawn thousands of signatures as it calls on the firm to address harassment and discrimination allegations. Read more here.

A second top data executive has left Steve Cohen’s Point72 hedge fund in as many months.Read more here.

The New York-to-Miami shift for financial firms continues.Read more here.

A panel of IPO experts from Goldman Sachs, Lead Edge Capital, and Latham & Watkins spoke to Insider about the explosion of options to enter public markets.Read more here.

Morgan Stanley named its first-ever head of cloud and architecture, a nod to its push to lean on more of the tech.Get the full rundown here.

Insider spoke to Robinhood users and experts to see how the app is so good at getting its inexperienced customers obsessed with playing the market.Click here to read the entire story.

James Leynse/Getty Images

Lazard executives said they’re eyeing “smaller teams” as a way to bulk up their asset manager.Find out more here.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Billionaire Lee Ainslie believes there are long and short opportunities in the wake of the surge in retail trading.Read more here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the past week has been for Robinhood, the app at the centre of the GameStop frenzy.See more here.

Morgan Stanley

Here are all the biggest people moves across Wall Street from the past week.Check them all out there.

Odd lots:



17 top cannabis investors lay out how the spread of legal marijuana will fuel a deal boom and drive investment in the upstart industry (BI)

Renaissance Hit With $US5 Billion in Redemptions Since Dec. 1 (Bloomberg)

Cathie Wood Has Wall Street’s Hottest Hand. Maybe Too Hot. (WSJ)

A health insurer backed by Chamath Palihapitiya is in the hot seat after a scathing short-seller report. Here’s how Clover Health responded to 4 of the biggest claims. (BI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.