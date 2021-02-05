Robinhood mafia — Scoop on Schonfeld's growth plans — Inside $1.4 billion Talkspace's IPO

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The inside scoop on what Steven Schonfeld’s plans are for his $US6.4 billion hedge fund.

Experts from Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins, and Lead Edge Capital discuss the wild IPO market.

Meet 10 former Robinhood employees working on a variety of venture-backed projects.

We are also looking for nominations for upcoming list of top equity research analysts under 35. Find out more about the list, and how to nominate someone here.

From a first-ever CEO to a training program for investors, big changers are afoot at Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

We’ve got the newest letter to investors that details the plans for the $US6 billion hedge fund that has grown a lot since opening to outside capital five years ago.

Click here to read the entire story.

Check out our recent webinar on the IPO market that featured Goldman Sachs’ Kim Posnett, Latham & Watkins’ Greg Rodgers, and Lead Edge Capital’s Mitchell Green. Read more here.

We mapped out the venture-backed projects 10 former Robinhood employees are working on that span from a capital-as-a-service lender to a social-gaming startup.See more here.

Odd lots:



Behind Knotel’s meltdown: A dozen insiders trace the coworking firm’s turbulent fall into bankruptcy after losing $US400 million in 2 years (BI)

The SEC is hunting down possible misinformation on social media posts for signs of fraud in Reddit-driven trading frenzy, report says (BI)

This Hedge Fund Made $US700 Million on GameStop (WSJ)

The rich are gaming the system to get COVID-19 vaccines using hefty donations and cosy relationships with CEOs (BI)

Meet Ribbit, the dark-horse VC firm that saved Robinhood’s hide by leading a $US2.4 billion emergency funding round (BI)

$US1.4 billion mental health startup Talkspace is going public. We pored over its 276-page filing and spoke with its founders to find 4 key takeaways that could determine its success. (BI)

Klobuchar to Introduce Antitrust Bill Raising Bar for Technology Deals (WSJ)

McKinsey fires investment bank researchers after policy breaches (FT)

Credit Suisse Was Alerted to Private Banker’s Misconduct Years Before Criminal Charges (WSJ)

