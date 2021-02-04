Goldman partner Adam Dell exits — Payoneer goes SPAC — Visa pushes into crypto

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

Goldman Sachs’ partner Adam Dell, who was one of the leaders of its retail bank Marcus, has left his role. He talked to us about the exit.

The inside scoop on how Sequoia has investment ties into both Robinhood and Melvin Capital.

Visa is pushing deeper into crypto, and it’s picked a digital bank focused on Black communities to partner with first.

Adam Dell, a Goldman Sachs partner and head of digital product for its consumer business, has stepped down from his role.

We got some insight from Dell about leaving Goldman, and what could be next for him.

Get a peak inside Sequoia, a fund that backs both Robinhood and Melvin Capital.

Ken Griffin has been at the centre of the GameStop frenzy as a result of his two independent companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities, playing a key role in things.

Visa is pushing deeper into the crypto space and it's working with First Boulevard, a digital-only bank with a goal of increasing financial empowerment in the Black community, on its pilot program.

Another tech company is going public via a SPAC. Hear from Scott Galit, Payoneer's CEO, about the decision.

Morgan Stanley has a new promotion in its tech, operations, and firm resilience division. Get the rundown on Peter Akwaboah's new role.

Deutsche Bank is bringing longtime semiconductor dealmaker Mark Garcia onto its team.

Some leadership changes within Goldman's investment bank. Find out who moved where, and check out the full memo on the news.

This fintech is trying to make is easier for companies to build out ways to pay off student debt.

Electric-Car Buzz Pushes Up Shares in Company With Nothing but Cash (WSJ)

Former Trump officials Wilbur Ross and Larry Kudlow form SPAC (Axios)

Trump’s longtime banker resigned in December after she failed to disclose a real estate deal involving a client (BI)

How Billionaire Robert Smith Avoided Indictment in a Multimillion-Dollar Tax Case (Bloomberg)

Swedish fintech firm Klarna is making its Super Bowl debut to stand out from rivals like Affirm and PayPal (BI)

Citi’s incoming CEO Jane Fraser forms new operating team to build leadership accountability (BI)

Billionaire Mark Cuban thanked Wall Street Bets, advised members to hold their GameStop stock, and slammed the SEC in a Reddit AMA. Here are the 12 best quotes. (BI)

