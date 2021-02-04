Goldman partner Adam Dell exits — Payoneer goes SPAC — Visa pushes into crypto

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:
- Goldman Sachs’ partner Adam Dell, who was one of the leaders of its retail bank Marcus, has left his role. He talked to us about the exit.
- The inside scoop on how Sequoia has investment ties into both Robinhood and Melvin Capital.
- Visa is pushing deeper into crypto, and it’s picked a digital bank focused on Black communities to partner with first.
We are also looking for nominations for upcoming list of top equity research analysts under 35. Find out more about the list, and how to nominate someone here.
If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.
Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.
Goldman Sachs partner Adam Dell has stepped down from his role as one of the leaders on Marcus as the bank prepares for a massive transformation in its consumer business
Adam Dell, a Goldman Sachs partner and head of digital product for its consumer business, has stepped down from his role.
We got some insight from Dell about leaving Goldman, and what could be next for him.
Click here to read the entire story.
GameStop-ravaged Melvin Capital has an unlikely investor â€” the partners at the Silicon Valley VC Sequoia Capital that backs retail-trading app Robinhood
Get a peak inside Sequoia, a fund that backs both Robinhood and Melvin Capital. Read more here.
Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Citadel Securities are everywhere you look in the GameStop frenzy
Ken Griffin has been at the centre of the GameStop frenzy as a result of his two independent companies, Citadel and Citadel Securities, playing a key role in things.See more here.
Visa just launched a pilot program to help fintechs offer crypto trading, and its first partner is a digital bank focused on the Black community
Visa is pushing deeper into the crypto space and it’s working with First Boulevard, a digital-only bank with a goal of increasing financial empowerment in the Black community, on its pilot program.Get the full rundown here.
Payments startup Payoneer joins the SPAC frenzy and plans to go public at a $US3.3 billion valuation
Another tech company is going public via a SPAC. Hear from Scott Galit, Payoneer’s CEO, about the decision.Find out more here.
Morgan Stanley just named a new operating chief for its tech and operations division, highlighting the group’s rising internal profile
Morgan Stanley has a new promotion in its tech, operations, and firm resilience division. Get the rundown on Peter Akwaboah’s new role. Read more here.
Deutsche Bank just poached a semiconductors dealmaker from Citi, adding to a string of hires in tech investment banking
Deutsche Bank is bringing longtime semiconductor dealmaker Mark Garcia onto its team. See more here.
Read the full memos Goldman Sachs just sent naming Susie Scher as chairman of its global financing group, plus other changes in investment-banking leadership
Some leadership changes within Goldman’s investment bank. Find out who moved where, and check out the full memo on the news.See more here.
A fintech aimed at streamlining how student loans are paid off just raised a $US5 million seed round led by Bain Capital Ventures
This fintech is trying to make is easier for companies to build out ways to pay off student debt.Read more here.
Odd lots:
Electric-Car Buzz Pushes Up Shares in Company With Nothing but Cash (WSJ)
Former Trump officials Wilbur Ross and Larry Kudlow form SPAC (Axios)
Trump’s longtime banker resigned in December after she failed to disclose a real estate deal involving a client (BI)
How Billionaire Robert Smith Avoided Indictment in a Multimillion-Dollar Tax Case (Bloomberg)
Swedish fintech firm Klarna is making its Super Bowl debut to stand out from rivals like Affirm and PayPal (BI)
Citi’s incoming CEO Jane Fraser forms new operating team to build leadership accountability (BI)
Billionaire Mark Cuban thanked Wall Street Bets, advised members to hold their GameStop stock, and slammed the SEC in a Reddit AMA. Here are the 12 best quotes. (BI)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.