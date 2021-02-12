Wall Street intern recruiting heats up — Top 20 M&A bankers — PayPal's crypto future

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The process for nabbing a Wall Street internship can start as early as 24 months before it begins.

Meet the top M&A bankers who closed the biggest deals in North America in 2020.

Cryptocurrency took centre stage for PayPal during its investor day.

If you want an internship on Wall Street, you almost need to start prepping in high school.

Insiders explain how aggressive the recruiting process has gotten for summer analysts positions, which serve as a pipeline to full-time analyst jobs at investment banks. In short, candidates need to start getting ready as soon as 24 months before the internships they’re gunning for even start.

Odd lots:



I was addicted to Robinhood and r/WallStreetBets. I spiraled out of control, wiped out my $US70,000 savings, and contemplated suicide. Here’s my message to Robinhood and new investors. (BI)

Reddit traders are piling into cannabis stocks and driving up valuations, but experts say they’re betting on the wrong companies (BI)

Jeff Bezos would pay an extra $US2 billion a year if Washington lawmakers pass a proposed billionaire wealth tax (BI)

We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that French fintech Libeo used to raise $US24 million from DST Global partners (BI)

The SPAC Boom, Visualized (WSJ)

Jane Fraser Has to Fix Citigroup. It Will Be a Tough Job. (NYT)

Bitcoin to Come to America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon (WSJ)

Meet Zach Newkirk, the Perkins Coie lawyer who raked in a six-win streak on ‘Jeopardy!’ â€” and how LSAT prep helped him do it (BI)

