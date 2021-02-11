How Blackstone transformed Bumble — Millennium's investor letter — Head of secretive Goldman desk exits

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

These are the steps Blackstone took to transform dating-app Bumble, which hits the public markets today.

Check out the latest investor letter from billionaire and Millennium founder Izzy Englander

Goldman Sachs’ Ram Sundaram, a 20-year veteran of the firm, is departing the bank.

We are also looking for nominations for upcoming list of top equity research analysts under 35. Find out more about the list, and how to nominate someone here.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Bumble makes its public market debut today. Take an inside look at some of the changes made at the dating app by private-equity giant Blackstone following its 2019 buyout of the startup.

Click here to read the entire story.

Check out some of the key points from billionaire Izzy Englander’s letter to Millennium investors. Read more here.

As ESG is on the rise, BlackRock is looking to provide a valuable resource for sustainable investors: data analytics.See more here.

Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

A Goldman executive that led a secretive trading unit that made exotic, and profitable, trades for the bank is leaving.Get the full rundown here.

OppFi

A SPAC led by a former TD Ameritrade executive â€” and college football coach â€” has found its target.See more here.

Ringo Chiu/ZumaPresses

Brevan Howard just nabbed a Goldman veteran to run a mortgages-focused portfolio in New York.Read more here.

Nymbus

A fintech that offers ‘banking in a box’ tools for smaller banks just raised a $US53 million Series C round.Find out more here.

Ramp

A corporate-card startup just closed $US150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs. Now it’s hoping to expand the businesses it can underwrite for. Read more here.

Odd lots:



Endless Boom in Blank Check Companies Is Wearing Out Insurers (Bloomberg)

Robinhood’s CEO defends high-frequency trading after its handling of the GameStop short-squeeze, saying that the practice yields ‘better’ prices for the everyday investor (BI)

Coleman Leads $US23 Billion Payday for 15 Hedge Fund Earners (Bloomberg)

The untold story of how StockX grew into a profitable $US2.8 billion sneaker marketplace in just 5 years (BI)

Big banks, including Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, are testing employees for COVID-19 before they step into the office. Here’s how they are doing it (BI)

Fidelity Holds Secret Weapon to Take On Robinhood and Vanguard (WSJ)

GameStop Revives Fights Over Stock Tax, HFT Firms Buying Orders (Bloomberg)

The wealthy fled to these 10 vacation towns during the pandemic, transforming them into year-round hot spots (BI)

Nasdaq, NYSE Sue SEC to Block Market Data Overhaul (WSJ)

JPMorgan hires Chuka Umunna to lead ESG efforts in Europe (Financial News)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.