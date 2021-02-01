Melvin Capital's big bust — Robinhood's legal team — Steve Cohen's Twitter nightmare

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I’m Dan DeFrancesco, and here’s what’s on the agenda today:

One of the hedge funds at the centre of the GameStop trading frenzy is down big.

Insiders detail the rise of Stephanie Cohen, the star Goldman executive leading its plans for Main Street.

As Robinhood prepares for what could be a series of legal battles, meet the key players representing the fintech.

Melvin Capital, one of the hedge funds at the centre of the GameStop trading frenzy, is down 53% in January.Read more here.

Steve Cohen, founder of Point72 Capital and the owner of the New York Mets, deactivated his Twitter account after he said his family received threats tied to the Reddit trading frenzy. Check out the story here.

Goldman Sachs has grand ambitions to become the friendly bank next door. Meet Stephanie Cohen, the executive whose shoulders those aspirations largely lie upon. Read more here.

Robinhood has once again found itself in the middle of some legal issues, so meet the team heading up those challenges.See more here.

Get the latest update on what course of action the SEC can, or can’t, take in its investigation into brokerages restricting trading of GameStop and other stocks.Find out more here.

Robinhood Is Said to Draw on Bank Credit Lines Amid Tumult (Bloomberg)

SoftBank incentive plan leaves executives with potential $US1.2bn collective gain (FT)

Mobile Bank MoneyLion Is in Talks to Go Public Via Fusion SPAC (Bloomberg)

Robinhood, in Need of Cash, Raises $US1 Billion From Its Investors (NYT)

Robinhood reveals new details on decision to limit trading, saying it suddenly had to post ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ in deposits (BI)

