Blackstone pays millions in fees to former dealmaker — PE recruiting update — BNPLs enjoy record growth

We’re not even out of 2020, but 2021 is already shaping up to be a big year for IPOs. Robinhood has tapped Goldman Sachs to lead its IPO, which will occur in 2021, according to a report out of Reuters.

In other fintech news, Betterment founder and CEO Jon Stein announced he’s stepping down effective immediately. His successor? Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, the former COO of ViacomCBS and an advisor to Betterment since October.

Great deep dive here from Dakin Campbell and Nicole Einbinder on a former Blackstone dealmaker who got a nice fee for setting up his old shop with a deal.

Chinh Chu, who was a senior managing director at Blackstone, and his business partner Bill Foley received $US12 million for their involvement in Blackstone nabbing $US16.6 billion to manage on behalf of Iowa insurance company F&G.

Dakin and Nicole have a great look at Chu’s relationship with his former firm, and why the payment is being described as a “kickback” by one expert.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon with some pointed comments about the need for a second stimulus package. Reed Alexander has the rundown on Dimon’s comments on more federal aid, along with his distaste for so-called Zoom culture. Read more here.

The Carlyle Group

Some interesting insight off the back of our PE recruiting webinar. Reed Alexander has the rundown on how junior-level investment bankers are holding off on entering the recruiting cycle. Read more here.

There are few trends in fintech hotter than buy now, pay later. In many ways,Black Friday and Cyber Monday represent the Super Bowl for these point-of-sale financing providers.Shannen Balogh has some great stats on how five of the biggest players in the space did. Read more here.

Pitch-deck alert! This one from Shannen Balogh is of a startup that analyses behavioural data to fight fraud. Check out the deck it used to raise a $US7 million Series A. Read more here.

Odd lots:



Overvalued Startups Could Be ‘Shorted’ by New Firm (WSJ)

Robinhood Is Losing Thousands of Traders to a China-Owned Rival (Bloomberg)

Airbnb and DoorDash IPOs Will Use a ‘Hybrid Auction.’ What That Meansâ€”and Why It Matters. (Barron’s)

Wealthfront names former banking regulators Sheila Bair and Thomas Curry to fintech’s advisory group (CNBC)

These Clothes Are Hip to Be Square (WSJ)

Exclusive: Online lender SoFi explores deal to go public – sources (Reuters)

Morgan Stanley edged out another firm for Eaton Vance, filing shows (Boston Business Journal)

How hedge funds lost big on US dollar Libor delay (Risk)

