DoorDash IPO — How to get a job in consulting — AI in accounting

The first of the final round of high-profile IPOs in 2020 is set to occur today. DoorDash hits the public markets in what has been a highly-anticipated tech IPO.

Samantha Stokes got the rundown from FTI Consulting’s global talent acquisition leader about what the firm looks for in candidates.

This one is full of actionable tips, so it’s definitely worth a read for anyone in the space.

Pitch-deck alert! Check out the deck used by a startup automating accounting tasks via artificial intelligence. Samantha Stokes has the 12-page deck that Vic.ai used to raise a $US11.2 million Series A. Check it out here.

Goldman Plots Florida Base for Asset Management in a Blow to New York (Bloomberg)

Inside the Retreat of Jamie Dinan’s York, a One-Time Star Hedge Fund (WSJ)

Capital One stops ‘risky’ buy-now-pay-later credit card transactions (Reuters)

Robo-surveillance shifts tone of CEO earnings calls (FT)

Paysafe Is Near a $US9 Billion Deal to Go Public (Bloomberg)

Interactive Brokers Hit by ‘Significant Failure’ on Platform (Bloomberg)

‘Massive Land Grab’: S&P’s IHS Markit Buy Creates Data Juggernaut, But Users Fear Price Hikes (WatersTech)

