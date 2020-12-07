Bonus predictions for Wall Street — Plaid's breakout stars — How to get hired in PE

Welcome back.

We’re in the homestretch of 2020, but lots still remains to be done in the closing weeks, including some high-profile IPOs.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Plaid sits at the centre of the fintech revolution, serving as the data pipeline between startups and traditional banks.

Shannen Balogh with a great look at the key people at Plaid leading important initiatives across the organisation.

From events to engineering to design, these are the employees getting stuff done at the $US5.3 billion startup.

Click here to read the entire story.

Dakin Campbell and Reed Alexander with some great data, courtesy of Options Group, on predictions for Wall Street comp. Take a look at which divisions should see a big bump. Check out all the data here.

Artificial intelligence is bleeding into every industry.Litigation finance, or the business of investing in lawsuits, is no different.Jack Newsham has some great analysis on how the tech could be leveraged there, and what hurdles it still faces.Read more here.

Richard Drew/AP

Rebecca Ungarino has all the details from a Credit Suisse analyst note highlighting asset managers that could be acquired next.Read up on the four firms that could be next in line to be part of a deal.Check it out here.

Carter Johnson with a nice read on a startup looking to help businesses embed payments tech into their apps. Learn more about the $US27 million Series A that Moov just closed that was led by Andreessen Horowitz.Read more here.

In case you missed it live, here is Reed Alexander’s webinar on how to get hired in private equity. Check out the video, which includes recruiting execs from Carlyle Group, Apollo, and Bain Capital.Watch the full webinar here.

Odd lots:



Jared Kushner’s name is radioactive in real estate right now. Some developers and investors say they’re avoiding deals with his family’s company, while others report they’re getting penalised for past partnerships. (BI)

Tony Hsieh sold Zappos for $US1.2 billion in his 30s. He was dead by 46. Inside his final Park City months, where he hoped to deliver more happiness as he spiraled. (BI)

I Started Trading Hot Stocks on Robinhood. Then I Couldn’t Stop. (WSJ)

New routes into quant and data jobs at top trading firms, hedge funds (eFinancialCareers)

In Record-Breaking Year, SPACs Avoid Gender Diversity Push (Bloomberg)

Merrill Makes Minor Tweaks to 2021 Comp Plan, Cuts Small Account Pay (Financial Advisor IQ)

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo raising blank-check acquisition vehicle: sources (Reuters)

Apollo rebuked in trial over bogus expenses (FT)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.