Inside S&P's $44 billion deal for IHS Markit — Lone Pine Capital's big year — Deloitte focuses on the cloud

Happy Friday!

It’s fitting that we’re just one week into the last month of 2020, yet it has already been a wild one from a dealmaking perspective.

Dealmaking in 2020 has been largely virtual, but sometimes you just need to get in a room together and talk it through.

That was the case with S&P’s $US44 billion bid for IHS Markit. As the deal neared the finish line, senior executives on both sides agreed to meet in person, albeit with some restrictions due to COVID.

Reed Alexander and I took an inside look at how the deal got done, along with the nuance of it being an all-stock bid.

Nice look from Bradley Saacks on a Tiger Cub that is doing particularly well. Check out some performance details on Lone Pine Capital, which has made big bets on Shopify, Facebook, and Microsoft. Read more here.

Everyone is considering moving into the cloud, so it’s no wonder consultants are eager to snap up companies focused on the tech. Samantha Stokes with a nice piece on Deloitte acquiring HashedIn Technologies.Read more here.

Pitch-deck alert! This startup helps suss out fake reviews on online marketplaces. Shannen Balogh got the entire deck for Fakespot’s$US4 million Series A round.Check it out here.

Odd lots:



Teen-focused bank Step just raised a $US50 million Series B that included TikTok megastar Charli D’Amelio. Its CEO explains why influencers are critical to the startup’s marketing strategy. (BI)

Real estate’s rising stars share their best career advice, from practical pointers on reading to tips for challenging yourself (BI)

Robinhood Raids Goldman, Wells Fargo, Ameritrade for Legal Pros (Bloomberg)

Stripe to Offer Banking Services in Deal With Goldman Sachs, Citigroup (WSJ)

Gary Cohn Plays Hardball With Goldman to Defend Millions in Pay Over 1MDB Scandal (Bloomberg)

Friendly’s Owner Hastens Exit From Restaurants With String of Sales (WSJ)

Dyal Capital Is in Talks to Merge With Owl Rock Through SPAC (Bloomberg)

Airline Cards Lose Lustre as Coronavirus Persists (WSJ)

