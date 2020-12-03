Dealmaking on a hot streak — Fintech-as-a-service — DoorDash's IPO paperwork looks off

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The timeline for a coronavirus vaccine is speeding up considerably, with a new outline for the US government’s Operation Warp Speed released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, financial dealmaking remains at a fever pitch. Macquarie Group’s asset management arm announced plans to acquire Waddell & Reed Financial for $US1.7 billion.

JPMorgan Asset Management also made a move, announcing a deal for 55ip, a financial tech company that works with advisors on strategies around handling taxes, for an undisclosed amount.

Nasdaq made some noise on Tuesday when it announced plans to ask the SEC for permission to implement a new rule requiring companies listed on its main exchange to have at least one woman board member and another from an underrepresented group.

Yoonji Han and Jack Newsham spoke to six regulations attorneys to understand how the SEC will consider Nasdaq’s proposal.

Get the full rundown on what should be a hotly-debated topic throughout 2021.

Click here to read the entire story.

As we close in on DoorDash’s upcoming IPO, Alex Morrell with some nice analysis on its S-1. In short, one chart in the startup’s filing has some experts raising concerns. Get the full rundown on what the issue is here.

If you can’t beat them, join them. Carter Johnson with a nice look at Amount, a fintech that partners with traditional banks looking to speed up their digital transformations. Read more about the $US81 million Series C the startup raised. Check out the story here.

Pitch-deck alert! Nice one from Alex Nicoll looking at Kasa Living, a short-term rental company. Check out the pitch deck it used to raise money during a very tough year for real estate.Read the deck here.

Odd lots:

David Boies just outlined a leadership shuffle at his elite litigation firm after a top lawyer overseeing a big restructuring jumped ship (BI)

While OPEC+ Fights, Mexico Wins Over $US2 Billion With Oil Hedge (Bloomberg)

oftBank abandons its ‘Nasdaq whale’ bets (FT)

Erika Girardi sued for allegedly embezzling money in divorce (NY Post)

J.P. Morgan Asset Management agrees to acquire 55ip (Seeking Alpha)

