NYSE's new-look direct listing — Hedge funds to watch in 2021 — The next breakout fintech trends

It’s direct listings, but with a twist.

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a plan from the New York Stock Exchange that allows companies to raise fresh money during a direct listing. Previously, companies that chose to go public via a direct listing, as opposed to an initial public offering, were unable to issue new shares and raise funds.

Yoonji Han spoke to three securities experts to understand how it works, and what it means for startups eyeing the public markets, of which there are a lot.

As we head into 2021, Bradley Saacks with a nice recap of who to watch in the world of hedge funds. Check out the 12 managers to monitor, along with some reasons why it’s worth keeping tabs on them in the new year. Check out the list here.

Speaking of looking ahead, Shannen Balogh surveyed four fintech investors about what to look out for in the new year. She got a wide range of answers, covering everything from finfluencers to innovations in loan origination. Read the full recap here.

Nice list from Jack Newsham, Samantha Stokes, and Yoonji Han examining all the high-powered lawyers who moved from one firm to another in 2020.Read about all the people moves here.

Rich people aren’t necessarily sold on the future of the economy, and many are taking investing into their own hands. Carter Johnson with a nice recap from a recent Bank of America survey.Check it out here.

Nice look at the world of life sciences from Samantha Stokes. Biotech companies raised more than $US22 billion in public offerings in 2020.Get the full story here.

