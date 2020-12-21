Inside Airbnb and DoorDash's IPOs — Citigroup's new MD focused on data science — Chase launches virtual banking service

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

All eyes have been on the craziness of the IPO market. As a result, Dakin Campbell decided to take a look at how Airbnb and DoorDash, which both had huge first-day pops, used a relatively new process to go public.

Dakin spoke to nearly a dozen insiders about the hybrid model, which borrows elements from a traditional IPO and an auction.

Get the inside scoop on how it all went down, and why it didn’t work how they planned.

Click here to read the entire story.

Citigroup has a new class of managing directors. Reed Alexander spoke to one of the new MDs who is focused on leading the firm’s data science efforts within its investment bank. Read more here.

The future of bank branches seems very much up in the air. Carter Johnson spoke with an executive at Chase about a virtual banking service it is officially rolling out in 2021. And while it’s not meant to replace branches, it is part of Chase’s long-term plans. Read more here.

Coinbase has confidentially filed paperwork to go public. Meghan Morris has the scoop on which bank is leading the process.Read more here.

