Top IPO lawyers share 2021 predictions — Fannie Mae tells staff to be on call for holidays — More regional-bank dealmaking

No big-time IPO pops today. How disappointing…

But the fun hasn’t entirely stopped, as FIG deals roll on. Huntington Bancshares has agreed to merge with TCF Financial, as was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The IPO market has been an absolute rocket ship the past few months.

Samantha Stokes and Jack Newsham spoke to five capital-markets lawyers to get the inside scoop, along with what to expect for 2021.

You better not pout. Fannie Mae had some not great news for employees planning to take time off for the holidays: keep your phones on. Sean Czarnecki, Alex Morrell, and Rebecca Ungarino with a nice story about the knock-on effects of Fannie Mae pushing to get out of government conservatorship before President Donald Trump leaves office. Read more here.

Nice scoop from Vicky Ge Huang and Carter Johnson on Nasdaq’s new head of ETF listings. Read more here.

Odd lots:



Meet 15 Cravath power players advising the elite law firm’s big-ticket clients, from Disney to Tesla’s board (BI)

The Triumphs â€” and Troubles â€” of Citi Research (Institutional Investor)

Distressed Commercial-Property Sales Seen Surpassing Last Crisis (Bloomberg)

Blackstone Raises Wager on Life Sciences With $US3.5 Billion Property Deal (WSJ)

Goldman Strategists Say SPACs May Spur $US300 Billion M&A Activity (Bloomberg)

Vista Equity Partners Agrees to Buy Software Maker Pluralsight (WSJ)

