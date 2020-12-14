Why the IPO market is so hot — Wall Street relocates to Florida — What's next for Betterment

Spencer Platt/Getty

Welcome back.

It’s the last full week of the year, so it will be interesting to see how much gets done before the markets slow down during the holidays.

One thing is for sure, the red-hot streak IPOs have been on should cool down a bit. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Affirm was postponing its IPO, following in the steps of Roblox.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.

Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

The New York-to-Florida pilgrimage has been taking place for years, but typically for those entering retirement.

These days, however, we’re seeing an increasing amount of financial firms consider moving their operations down south.

An all-star cast of reporters â€” Bradley Saacks , Rebecca Ungarino , Dakin Campbell , Alex Nicoll , and Libertina Brandt â€” teamed up to look into the exodus out of New York.

Click here to read the entire story.

Alex Morrell with some nice analysis on why the IPO market is hotter than ever. Alex breaks down all the factors leading to what has been a whirlwind few months in the public markets. Read more here.

Betterment founder and CEO Jon Stein stepped down this week. Rebecca Ungarino and I looked into the challenges and opportunities the fintech faces as it looks to continue to grow. Read more here.

The travel industry had quite a 2020. Reed Alexander spoke to a Goldman Sachs banker who leads a team helping clients like United Airlines and Delta about what to expect in 2021.Check it out here.

Want to get a job in private equity? Reed Alexander has you covered with some tips from recruiting experts.Read more here.

Odd lots:



Wall Street is gearing up to buy your house â€” and lease it back to you (BI)

A Day Trader’s Side Hustle Is Turning Volatile Stocks Into Artworks (Bloomberg)

Investors have poured almost $US3 billion into cannabis SPACs, but experts say their cash could be stuck in limbo as deadlines loom (BI)

Schwab-TD Ameritrade merger layoffs leave many ex-staffers shackled with non-compete agreements, hindering job search amid COVID-19 pandemic (RIABiz)

Elite law firm Boies Schiller just named 3 new managing partners, including lawyers who have represented Epstein accusers and Hunter Biden’s business partner (BI)

Airbnb, DoorDash Rallies Stoke Debate on Pricing IPOs (Bloomberg)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.